Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells $36,309.00 in Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dax Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,910,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,172,726. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,320,000 after buying an additional 317,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,891,000 after acquiring an additional 257,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,648 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.