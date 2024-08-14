Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.30

Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 88.30 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 88.08 ($1.12), with a volume of 4265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.60 ($1.07).

Kerry Group Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £152.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.85.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of €0.38 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,811.74%.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.