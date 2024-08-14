Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

Kennametal Price Performance

NYSE:KMT opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Kennametal has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $543.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Insider Transactions at Kennametal

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,186.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 890,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after buying an additional 820,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $15,400,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 20.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,813,000 after purchasing an additional 321,876 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,371,000 after purchasing an additional 305,542 shares during the period. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $4,795,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

