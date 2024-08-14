Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.88 Million

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,710.37 or 0.04575237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market capitalization of $427.71 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s genesis date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 258,828 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 258,615.68299912. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,777.79917055 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,214,306.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

