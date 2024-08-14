Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Gap Up to $74.50

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.50, but opened at $79.97. Kellanova shares last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 23,861,853 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,680,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,531,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,107,246.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $46,419,370. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.