KE (NYSE:BEKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 billion. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

KE Price Performance

Shares of BEKE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75. KE has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

