Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Down 93.3% in July

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of Kazia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,826. Kazia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,821,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 11.15% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

