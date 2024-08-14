Karl W. Smith Buys 3,244 Shares of MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Director Karl W. Smith acquired 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,120.20.

MDA Space stock traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 142,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MDA Space Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$9.99 and a 1-year high of C$15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDA. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price objective on MDA Space and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

