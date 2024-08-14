JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSAR) Short Interest Update

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
JVSPAC Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of JVSAR stock remained flat at $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. JVSPAC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32.
JVSPAC Acquisition Company Profile
