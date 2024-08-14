Just Group plc (LON:JUST) to Issue GBX 0.70 Dividend

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Just Group Stock Performance

JUST traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 139.40 ($1.78). The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,200. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 67 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 139.80 ($1.78). The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.32. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,267.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.40) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

