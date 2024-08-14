Jupiter (JUP) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jupiter (JUP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Jupiter token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $76.92 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.80870157 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 488 active market(s) with $77,144,494.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

