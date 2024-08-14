Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:JUVF)

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Juniata Valley Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Juniata Valley Financial stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. Juniata Valley Financial has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $15.50.
Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile
