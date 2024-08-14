Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:JUVF)

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Juniata Valley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Juniata Valley Financial stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. Juniata Valley Financial has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

