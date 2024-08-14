JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is MCIA Inc’s 7th Largest Position

MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,382 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $285,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.83. 2,587,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,541. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average of $56.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

