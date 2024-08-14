JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 32,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 36,801 shares.The stock last traded at $88.48 and had previously closed at $88.37.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.