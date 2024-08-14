John B. Wood Purchases 158,644 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) CEO John B. Wood purchased 158,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $379,159.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026,925 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,350.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TLS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 587,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,634. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.03.

TLS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telos from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Telos by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Telos by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,779,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Telos by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 88,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Telos by 22.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,024,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telos by 21.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 138,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

