John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $90.02 and a 1 year high of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average is $100.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.09.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is presently 15.29%.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
