JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $20.52

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.52, but opened at $19.91. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 41,239 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 326,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 494.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 284,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 236,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

