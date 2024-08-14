JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Announces Variable Dividend of $1.50

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of JKS stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 225,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,943. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JKS shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

