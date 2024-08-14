Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of JFBC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. 5,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

