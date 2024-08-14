Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 388,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 412,746 shares.The stock last traded at $46.21 and had previously closed at $46.10.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

