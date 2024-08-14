Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 388,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 412,746 shares.The stock last traded at $46.21 and had previously closed at $46.10.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
