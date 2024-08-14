Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Jacobs Solutions worth $16,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.51. 272,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,447. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.51. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.71 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on J shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.