Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Jabil has a dividend payout ratio of 3.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jabil to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $104.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Jabil has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

