J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 253.1% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of J Sainsbury stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. 29,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.