IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.8% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.
Visa Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of V stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.07. 3,579,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,208,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $475.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.77. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
