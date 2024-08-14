iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $556.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.40.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

