iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,086 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

IYW traded up $3.88 on Tuesday, hitting $143.54. 935,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,613. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.73.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.