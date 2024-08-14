iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,869,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 202,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.87. 45,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average of $99.47. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $111.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

