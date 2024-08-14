iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after acquiring an additional 351,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.41. 337,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,165. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $191.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.52 and a 200 day moving average of $182.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

