iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $66,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,496,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,388 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after buying an additional 695,205 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,875,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 367,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,425. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $85.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

