iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $48,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,989,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $845,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.79. 107,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,996. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.