iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,959,000 after buying an additional 167,538 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $83,046,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,940,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,375 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

