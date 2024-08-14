iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 163,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 115,887 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,956,000.

NYSEARCA EWI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.10. 447,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,090. The stock has a market cap of $409.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $39.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

