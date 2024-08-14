iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, a growth of 154.0% from the July 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,082,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. 2,155,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $62.18.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
