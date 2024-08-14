iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, a growth of 154.0% from the July 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,082,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. 2,155,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $62.18.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,875,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,911 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,779,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,224,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 707,352 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,986,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after acquiring an additional 699,813 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 34,755.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 575,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 573,462 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.