iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 286,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 151,554 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 52,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 121,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,996,684. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

