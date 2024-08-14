iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 287,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 548% from the previous session’s volume of 44,347 shares.The stock last traded at $32.72 and had previously closed at $32.74.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $540.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISCF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,537,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,578,000.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

