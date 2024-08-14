iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.43

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 13004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

