iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.43

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 13004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
