iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,487,000 after purchasing an additional 228,840 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $546.81. 4,114,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,113,324. The company has a market cap of $471.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $547.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

