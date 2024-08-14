iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,962,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 43,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 198.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 28,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.89. 25,373,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,579,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average of $92.72. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $100.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.