iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139.3% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 122,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 71,527 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6,717.4% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 219,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 216,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,771,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,425. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

