Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Down 4.5%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 304,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,459,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a market cap of $679.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

