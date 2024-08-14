IoTeX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $315.75 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $315.75 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 1% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
IoTeX Profile
IoTeX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,378,933 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,378,929 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
IoTeX Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
