iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $1.94. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

iomart Group Stock Performance

Shares of IOM stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. iomart Group has a one year low of GBX 119 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 189.80 ($2.42). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,108.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Get iomart Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.36) price target on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

iomart Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.