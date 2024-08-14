io.net (IO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $158.05 Million

io.net (IO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One io.net token can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00002735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, io.net has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. io.net has a total market capitalization of $158.05 million and approximately $67.53 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

io.net Token Profile

io.net’s genesis date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. The official website for io.net is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.58534842 USD and is up 4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $79,186,490.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

