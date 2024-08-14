Investors Buy Large Volume of Peloton Interactive Call Options (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 51,059 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 67% compared to the average daily volume of 30,495 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Peloton Interactive

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $54,068.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at $140,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,554 shares of company stock valued at $296,182 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 4.3 %

PTON traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. 12,887,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,767,461. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.02. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.