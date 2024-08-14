Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.12

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 295805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

