Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lowered by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 12.3% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $11.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $462.58. The stock had a trading volume of 39,714,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,106,617. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $473.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.94.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.