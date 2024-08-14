Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Up 265.8% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, an increase of 265.8% from the July 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 256,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 85,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 256,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,985. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

