Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the July 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMT. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 278.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,888. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

