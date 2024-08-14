Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 175.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ LUNR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,435. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. Intuitive Machines has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $452.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.21.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Machines will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $67,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $125,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

