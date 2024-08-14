Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $93,340,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 132,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.16. 1,526,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $156.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 41.28%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.